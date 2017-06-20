OnePlus & Otterbox Enter Partnership For OnePlus 5 Case

OnePlus and Otterbox have entered a partnership for a OnePlus 5 case which will go on sale alongside the phone later this month on June 27th. The case will cost $29.95 and it comes in two different colors – a standard Black option as well as a Racing Red option. While the red certainly follows the OnePlus color scheme, the Black case is the only one that truly matches the color of the OnePlus 5 since the phone comes in Midnight Black and Slate Gray.

Right now the case is listed as out of stock, as are all of the OnePlus 5 cases and accessories, but the Otterbox case and any other add-ons for the OnePlus 5 should go up for sale once the phone is officially available for purchase, which is just a week away. As to be expected this OnePlus 5 Otterbox case has layered protection and is comprised of two different layers which are the inner silicone that wraps around the phone first and the outer PC shell to help with extra protection from shocks, drops, dings, scratches and more.

This is likely to be the case that offers the most protection for the OnePlus 5 out of any that OnePlus sells on its official website, though consumers who opt for this case will want to remind themselves that it will add some bulk to the phone which is fairly thin without a case on it. This particular case is also listed as being incompatible with the 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector that OnePlus is going to be offering, so those who want that screen protector will either need to choose a new case, or decide to go with the Otterbox option instead. This case has cutouts for the camera and flash, the alert slider, and the ports, but the power and volume buttons are covered up by the shell. If you’re not keen on continuously checking back with the OnePlus shop every so often to see if the case is available yet, you can sign up to be notified of when OnePlus makes the case available for purchase so you can free up some time and still have a good chance at grabbing one.