OnePlus Now Stating That Jelly Fix Update Is Incoming

OnePlus is now stating that a Jelly fix update is incoming for the OnePlus 5, its latest flagship smartphone which was just recently announced earlier in the month of June. Initially OnePlus was claiming that the jelly scrolling effect that some users have been experiencing is a natural visual effect of the device, seemingly making its stance known that there wasn’t an issue that needed attention. Now it appears that OnePlus has dug a little deeper into the complaints from its consumers as the company is now working on an update that will be sent out to users to fix the problem.

According to a recent tweet from OnePlus Support in response to a question from a user of the OnePlus 5, OnePlus’ development team that handles these sorts of issues is concerned about the problem and is working on the fix. What the company doesn’t mention is how long it will be before the fix is sent out, which means that it could be arriving shortly or it could take a little while to reach users of the new device. For those who have seen the issue first hand hopefully the fix comes sooner rather than later.

If the fix isn’t issued within a couple of weeks then OnePlus may risk a number of consumers returning their OnePlus 5 devices altogether as it seems some users in the comment thread of the OnePlus Support tweet are already discussing this measure. That said some claim that the issue isn’t something that can be fixed through an update and that the problem lies with the placement of the hardware components, so consumers will simply have to wait and see what OnePlus has in store in regards to the fix for the jelly scrolling effect, which could take more than a couple of weeks, or skip the wait and just return the device, though many consumers who did purchase the OnePlus 5 seem to really enjoy it so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see many people waiting for the problem to be corrected. If you’ve been considering a OnePlus 5 purchase yourself, then it might be worth considering this particular issue before you do.