OnePlus Launches EU Trade-In Program For OnePlus 5

OnePlus has launched an EU trade-in program for the OnePlus 5, allowing customers in Europe who purchase the OnePlus 5 a chance to trade in their old devices for some money back, which essentially lowers the price of the OnePlus 5 by whatever amount is given for the device trade-in. This is a great opportunity to save some money on one of the newest smartphones on the market today, but not just one of the newest, also one of the most high-end. The OnePlus 5 is already available for a reasonable price even if it is so far the most expensive a flagship from OnePlus has been, but for those not wanting to hold onto their older devices this is a decent deal to take advantage of.

There are some stipulations. Not just any device will be accepted, as OnePlus likely isn’t accepting devices that are a few years old or older, and there are only certain brands which are compatible with this offer. Since this is an EU trade-in program this also means that it isn’t open to US residents or other regions outside of Europe. As for which device brands OnePlus is accepting, this includes Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, Sony, Lenovo, LG, Huawei, HTC, Apple, Microsoft, and of course older OnePlus devices. There is also a category listed as Other, so presumably there are other brands which will count towards a trade-in, but it isn’t listed which ones.

Trade-ins have to be completed after the purchase of a OnePlus 5, and they must be completed within five months of the purchase. In addition to this the cash back won’t be given immediately and takes about two to six weeks after the trade-in is finished to reach the recipient. As an alternative, if people are just going to spend that money on accessories for the OnePlus 5 or other OnePlus products anyway, the trade-ins are also good for vouchers to be used at the OnePlus store instead of the cash back, and OnePlus is giving consumers the option to choose which they prefer. That said it will take the same amount of time to receive the vouchers so going this route won’t make things any quicker. Whether or not OnePlus initiates a trade-in program for other regions is unclear at this time.