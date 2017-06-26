OnePlus Doesn’t Know How To Overclock Chips, CEO Says

OnePlus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau on Monday dismissed the idea that the Chinese phone maker is cheating benchmarks with the OnePlus 5, implying that the company’s engineers don’t have a lot of overclocking knowledge. “We don’t even know how to overclock,” Lau said in an interview with The Indian Express, asserting that the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based consumer electronics manufacturer is only looking to show “the full potential” of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 powering the OnePlus 5 when the phone detects it’s running a benchmark. His comments on the matter are identical to those made by the firm’s other Co-Founder Carl Pei who recently stated that the BBK Electronics-owned company believes consumers want to see the maximum performance that their devices are capable of when running benchmarks instead of regular usage scores.

Some skeptical industry watchers recently argued that the OnePlus 5’s peak performance is irrelevant seeing how the device would quickly end up overheating if its system-on-chip (SoC) was always running at a maximum frequency like it does in benchmarks, and while Lau didn’t directly acknowledge those claims, his latest interview saw him confirm that the handset’s processor won’t run at a maximum frequency if it gets too hot. The top executive of the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) also revealed a number of other details regarding the decision-making process that led to the OnePlus 5, stating that the company’s profit margins are unlikely to improve with the release of its new handset despite the fact that both models are somewhat more expensive to the OnePkus 3T series. Everything from memory modules to retail packaging is more costly this year, Lau said, suggesting how that’s the primary reason why the firm decided to increase the price of its new flagship series.

OnePlus’s co-founder also dismissed criticism regarding the Apple iPhone 7 Plus-inspired design of the company’s latest phone, saying how some individuals have been critical of this aspect of the OEM’s products since the original OnePlus with a weak basis and to virtually no effect. Finally, the OnePlus 5 still ships with the same 5.5-inch Full HD display panel because the firm didn’t believe that including a QHD screen would do a lot save for reducing its battery life, Lau said, while also revealing that the smartphone features a degree of water resistance that the company decided not to advertise.