OnePlus 6 May Sport A Rear-Facing Fingerprint Scanner

OnePlus actually held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event on Reddit recently, following OnePlus 5’s announcement, and as part of it, the company answered some questions by users, and along with some info that OnePlus released regarding their past and current flagship smartphones, the company also said that they’re considering moving the fingerprint scanner on the back for its next-gen phone. This means that the OnePlus 6 could sport a fingerprint scanner on the back, it’s actually quite possible that it will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner it seems.

Now, in addition to saying that the company is considering moving the fingerprint scanner on the back for the OnePlus 6, the company also said that they’re considering making a phone that will cost more than $800. OnePlus also said that the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T will get Android O before the end of this year, though we’ve already talked about that. OnePlus had also confirmed that a sapphire glass is covering both of OnePlus 5’s rear-facing camera sensors, which was the case with the OnePlus 3T as well. EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) on 4K video is also coming in a future update, despite the fact it did not make it to the original software. OnePlus announced that the company partnered up with DxO prior to OnePlus 5’s launch, but the company did not talk about DxO during the keynote. Well, OnePlus did confirm, during AMA, that DxO did consult with OnePlus when it comes to tuning OnePlus 5’s cameras.

In addition to all that, OnePlus also said that the OnePlus 5 has ‘daily water resistance’, but that it is not IP67 or IP68 certified, this actually sounds like it’s splash proof, though don’t take our word for it, OnePlus was rather unclear as to what they meant by ‘daily water resistance’. OnePlus also said that the price of the OnePlus 5 is higher than that of its predecessor because of the improvements in the RAM, ROM and SoC departments, not to mention that the company had to include a better vibration engine in the device after consumers complained about that, following a weak vibration engine in the OnePlus 3(T). On top of that, microphones are also to blame, says OnePlus. OnePlus actually answered a ton of questions during AMA on Reddit, and if you’d like to dig around in order to find out more info, follow the source link down below.

