OnePlus 5’s Leaked Kevlar Case Fits OPPO R11 Like A Glove

As most of you know by now, the OnePlus 5 is launching on June 20, and the company had started sending out invites for the event along with the Kevlar case for the device, and it seems like that case actually fits the OPPO R11 perfectly. This probably does not come as a surprise to those of you who are familiar with the situation, but the OnePlus 5 will probably look almost identical to the OPPO R11. These two companies are both owned by BBK Electronics, and some people may be surprised to see that the OnePlus 5 resembles the OPPO R11, but it’s happening.

OnePlus had already shared an image of the OnePlus 5’s back, and it’s extremely similar to the OPPO R11’s back side, with a slight difference or two. Now, if you take a look at the images down below, you’ll see what we’re talking about here, that’s the OPPO R11 in the OnePlus 5’s case, which means that we can assume what will the phone’s measurements be as well. The OPPO R11 measures 154.5 x 74.8 x 6.8mm, while it weighs 150 grams, which makes this device both taller and 0.1mm wider than the OnePlus 3T. Now, as you can see in the provided images, the OnePlus 5’s Kevlar case fits the OPPO R11 perfectly, though there’s some empty space on the left side of the case, that’s where the OnePlus 5’s alert slider will sit. Also, if you take a glance at the phone’s dual camera setup here, you will notice there is some empty space on the side as well, that’s because a noise canceling microphone will be placed in between the dual camera setup and an LED flash on the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, along with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The company already confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and the device will ship with a 3,000mAh+ battery. Two cameras will be located on the back of this smartphone, and chances are we’re looking at a 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel combo here. A 16-megapixel shooter will probably be included on the front side of the phone, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, along with the company’s OxygenOS skin which will be installed on top of it.

Buy the OnePlus 3T