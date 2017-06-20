OnePlus 5’s Kernel Source Code Releasing Soon On GitHub

The kernel source code of the OnePlus 5 will be released soon, as evidenced by the fact that the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already published a repository dedicated to its latest flagship on GitHub. The code database itself is still empty but in light of the company’s recent release practices, the sole existence of a GitHub kernel repository for the OnePlus 5 indicates that the source code will be published soon after the device is introduced. While OnePlus always prided itself on its openness, the company is seemingly ready to set a precedent by publishing the OnePlus 5’s kernel source code almost simultaneously with the handset itself being unveiled, indicating that the phone maker is adamant to continue supporting the developer community that gathered around its products in recent years.

The BBK Electronics-owned company just started its official launch event for the OnePlus 5, with the firm being expected to announce two variants of the phone – one sporting 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory, and another one boasting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While neither model is thought to sport a microSD card slot, both should be powered by the Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), the first Qualcomm-made piece of silicon developed on the 10nm process that’s said to be much more energy efficient compared to the Snapdragon 821, the company’s previous flagship SoC. Other key features of the OnePlus 5 include a new iteration of the OxygenOS, the return of the physical Alert Slider, a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel, and a dual camera setup comprised of two horizontally arranged lenses and a dual LED, dual tone flash. The main sensor of the device is of the 16-megapixel variety while the secondary one is a 20-megapixel telephoto lens that should improve the phone’s ability to change focus between subjects. Both camera modules have been manufactured by Sony and are believed to be powered by software developed by DxO Labs, as OnePlus previously implied. The front-facing sensor has yet to be detailed by OnePlus.

The OnePlus 5 should be available for purchase in the coming days and more details on its availability are set to follow in a matter of minutes. Refer to the source link below to check where the company will publish the kernel source code of its latest Android-powered flagship.