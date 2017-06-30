OnePlus 5’s ‘Jelly Scrolling’ Is Not A Defect, Says OnePlus

Users have started reporting issues with scrolling on the OnePlus 5 recently, and the company just responded, via a statement given to XDA Developers. OnePlus actually said that they’re investigating the issue quite recently, and now the company released its official statement on the matter. The company says that OnePlus 5’s Jelly Scrolling effect is not a defect, while it also added that the phone uses high-quality components on the inside. OnePlus said that they’ve received some feedback from a small number of users regarding the ‘Jelly Effect’ issue, which means that they’ve noticed a subtle visual effect when scrolling. Well, OnePlus claims that such effects are ‘natural and there’s no variance in screens between devices’.

All in all, this is OnePlus’ way of saying that they’re using the same display in all of their devices, and that this is not a defect of any kind, so don’t hold your breath for an update which will fix this or anything of the sort. Now, if we look back at JerryRigEverything’s teardown of the OnePlus 5, you will notice that the components are positioned on the bottom of the device. Now, with such placement, it actually makes sense that people are seeing the scrolling effect, even though some people assumed that the display is mounted upside-down by the company, at least in some units. This was OnePlus’ choice, to place components in such a manner, so… you’ll have to live with the ‘Jelly Effect’ if you’ve already purchased the device, or you can sell it if it’s overly-annoying for you, either way, it’s not going anywhere.

The OnePlus 5 actually launched quite recently, the device was announced by the company last week, and OnePlus managed to sell quite a few units already. This handset is made out of anodized aluminum, while it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner which is protected by a layer of ceramic, and there’s a dual camera setup included on the back of the phone. The OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it ships with Android Nougat out of the box, with OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin included on top of it.

