OnePlus 5’s ‘Early Drop’ Promo Includes Accessory Discounts

OnePlus introduced its all-new flagship, the OnePlus 5, earlier today, and the company’s website now reveals that you can get some discounts on its accessories if you purchase the device through the company’s ‘Early Drop’ promo. The OnePlus 5 is currently not available through OnePlus’ website for just anyone, it will be on June 27, and in order to get the device at the moment, you’ll need to utilize the ‘Clearer Photos’ promo code on the company’s website. If you do that, you’ll be able to purchase either the 6GB or 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5, and the company will ship you the device on June 21, and it will arrive on June 23, thanks to express shipping.

As already mentioned, OnePlus is offering a number of discounts for those of you who purchase the OnePlus 5 through the ‘Early Drop’ promo. You can get a 50 percent discount on the company’s ‘Exclusive Welcome Bundle’ for the OnePlus 5, which includes the Dash Type-C Cable, the OnePlus 5 Protective Case, the OnePlus 5 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector and the OnePlus Bullets (V2) earphones. In addition to that, the company is also offering a 20 percent discount on the Dash Power Bundle (the OnePlus 5 charger and USB Type-C cable), and you can also get the company’s Dash Car Charger, the OnePlus 5 Karbon Bumper case or the OnePlus Travel Backpack for 10 percent less money than usual (sold separately). OnePlus also notes that the ‘Exclusive Welcome Bundle’ is a limited time offer, you’ll be able to get it for 50 percent less while supplies last, so if you’re looking to get that along with the OnePlus 5, it might be wise to act fast. Unfortunately, OnePlus’ website does not reveal exact price points for either of those accessories.

The OnePlus 5 comes with a high-end spec sheet, the device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, while it packs in 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which variant you opt to get. Those two variants come with 64GB and 128GB of native storage, respectively, and the device features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED panel. There are two cameras on the back of the OnePlus 5, and the device features a 3,300mAh non-removable battery on the inside, while OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging is also included here. Follow this link if you’d like to know more about the device’s specs.