OnePlus 5’s Display Rumored To Support DCI-P3 Gamut

More details are emerging about the specifications of the OnePlus 5, and this time, it is rumored that its display will support the DCI-P3 color gamut. This information has been revealed in an article published by Portuguese tech website Tecnoblog last week and was somewhat confirmed in a Weibo post made by OnePlus’ CEO Liz Zuohou. In the Weibo post, Liz claimed that the images rendered on the handset’s display will reflect how the objects should look in real life. In order to achieve those claims, it is important that the device not only supports the gamut but the display should also be calibrated properly to prevent cases of exaggerated saturation. If OnePlus 5’s display lives up to what the company is claiming, it could certainly help the manufacturer attract the smartphone buyers that care a lot about the accuracy of their displays.

The OnePlus 5’s support for the DCI-P3 gamut allows its display to show a wider range of colors than the more commonly used sRGB and AdobeRGB gamuts. The DCI-P3 gamut is even wider than the Rec.709 gamut that is commonly used by television sets. Due to the display’s ability to show more colors than a standard display can, it is likely that the OnePlus 5 may also be able to display HDR content properly. However, there is no word if the device will incorporate display modes that will support other color gamuts.

As the launch date of the OnePlus 5 is approaching, more and more details about the device’s hardware have been leaked to the press. Based on the recent leaks, the OnePlus 5 will likely be equipped with the Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm. The new flagship device from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also joins the list of handsets with dual rear cameras, with cameras equipped with a 20-megapixel and a 16-megapixel shooter. The OnePlus 5 is also expected sport a 5.5-inch FullHD display. It is rumored that the OnePlus 5 will be available in two variants that differ in the size of RAM and internal flash storage. Reports claim that one variant of the OnePlus 5 will be sold with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage while another variant will be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage.