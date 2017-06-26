OnePlus 5 Without Volume Keys Allegedly Shipped To India

The OnePlus 5 was announced last week, and something rather strange surfaced online, a user in India seems to have received a phone without volume keys. A consumer which goes by the name of Kapil Tandon, posted a picture of the OnePlus 5 without volume keys on Twitter with the following caption: “Guys this is what assembling in India does? The just delivered #OnePlus5 Volume button/switch missing!!”

Having said that, it’s worth noting that the phone launched in India last week, and that it’s visible that volume buttons are missing in the provided image, even though it’s somewhat blurry. Mr. Tandon did not say where he purchased the device, unfortunately, but chances are that either OnePlus India or Amazon India will react soon in order to see what’s going on here. The OnePlus 5 was available for purchase through Amazon India, OnePlus’ online store and offline pop-up stores after it launched, so who knows where Mr. Tandon got his unit. Now, this is probably just a faulty unit which got shipped to a consumer by accident, and chances are this will get resolved in the near future. Things like this happen, and there’s no need to panic, as chances are this is an isolated incident, which is not that surprising considering the demand for the device has been quite big. As a side note, the 6GB RAM model of the device is priced at Rs. 32,999 in India, while the 8GB RAM model costs Rs. 37,999 in the country.

OnePlus’ new flagship resembles the iPhone 7 Plus quite a bit, at least on the back, which managed to upset some consumers even before the device got announced. Despite that, however, the OnePlus 5 is a really compelling smartphone considering its price point and what it has to offer. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. The device also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin on top of it. Click here if you’d like to know more.

