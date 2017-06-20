OnePlus 5 Will Become Available On June 27, Starting At $479

OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 5 today and along with revealing the device itself, the company also talked about its availability, which we’re here to talk more about. The OnePlus 5 is available in an early drop sale on OnePlus.net for those of you who have a special code announced during the keynote. The phone will first become available for a direct purchase at one-day pop-up stores in New York, London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Helsinki and Copenhagen. It will be available in New York on June 20, and in other cities that are listed it will land on June 21. The device will officially become available for purchase on the company’s website starting on June 27, for all of you who are interested.

As most of you know by now, OnePlus had introduced two variants of the OnePlus 5 during the company’s event, the 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The 6GB RAM variant of the device comes in a Slate Gray color with 64GB of storage, and it is priced at $479 / EUR 499 / GBP 449 / CAD 649, depending on where you live. The 8GB RAM model, on the other hand, comes in a Midnight Black color with 128GB of storage on the inside, and it costs USD 539 / EUR 559 / GBP 499 / CAD 719. The OnePlus 5 resembles the OPPO R11 quite a bit, but the two phones are quite different when it comes to software. The OnePlus 5 is made out of metal, and it comes with a dual camera setup on the back (20-megapixel + 16-megapixel shooters). The OnePlus 5 sports the alert slider on the left, as its predecessor did, while its power / lock key is available on the right. The device features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which is one of the most powerful processors out there at the moment.

The device packs in a 3,300mAh battery which is not removable, and the company’s Dash Charge fast charging is here to make sure you can replenish that battery pack as soon as possible. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included here as well, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, along with the company’s OxygenOS skin. If you’d like to know more about the device’s specifications, follow this link.