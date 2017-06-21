OnePlus 5 Wallpapers Now Available In 1080p, 2K & 4K Formats

The OnePlus 5 handset landed yesterday, as the company officially announced it, and if you’re interested in checking out the device’s official set of wallpapers, well, read on. Hampus Olsson, the artist behind the OnePlus 5’s abstract wallpapers, took to his blog to tell the story behind these wallpapers, by mentioning that they’re inspired by macro photography. Aall in all, Mr. Olsson remembered the time he was a kid, when his dad visited him in India, and the two poured acrylic, ink and mediums into plastic containers. Following that, they took some pictures of the mix that was created, and that is, more or less, an inspiration for the set of wallpapers you can check out in the gallery down below.

If you take a look at the gallery, you will get to see all of the wallpapers that Mr. Olsson shared, though keep in mind these wallpapers are compressed, if you’d like to get them in 1080p, 2K or 4K resolution, follow the source link down below. Mr. Olsson also goes into more detail regarding the making of these wallpapers, just in case you’re interested in that as well. Having said that, every single one of the available wallpapers is abstract, and they all look unique in their own way. These wallpapers come in a number of shapes and color combinations, while backgrounds also differ, so chances are you’ll find something you like. If you opt to download the ‘Never Settle’ version of these wallpapers, you will get these wallpapers in fullHD resolution with the company’s ‘Never Settle’ moto on top of them, while the other two variants (2K and 4K resolutions) come without the ‘Never Settle’ writing on top of them.

The OnePlus 5 handset is made out of anodized aluminum, and it sports two cameras on the back, 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel shooters. A 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display is placed on the front side of this smartphone, and the device comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, which ship with 64GB and 128GB of native storage, respectively. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, along with the company’s OxygenOS user interface, and the device sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it also offers Bluetooth 5.0. Follow this link if you’d like to know more about its specifications.

The OnePlus 5 Arrival Notice