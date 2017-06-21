OnePlus 5 Unveiled In China, Available Starting On June 22

OnePlus had introduced the OnePlus 5 yesterday, that was the global announcement of the company’s all-new flagship, and the company has just introduced the phone in China as well. OnePlus has announced both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants in China, and the device for the Chinese market is identical to the global variant in terms of the design and specifications, but it comes with a different software on the inside, read on.

The OnePlus 5 is made out of anodized aluminum, and it resembles the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T handsets. This handset sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while it comes with a dual camera setup on the back. The company’s branding is located on the back of the device as well, and the phone’s alert slider lies on the left. The OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, along with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the OnePlus 5, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics rendering. A 16-megapixel camera (RGB sensor, f/1.7 aperture) is placed on the back of this phone, along with a 20-megapixel sensor (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture), while a 16-megapixel shooter is included on the front side of this phone as well. A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is included here, and OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging solution is a part of the package as well. Having said that, Android 7.1 Nougat is installed on this handset, though you won’t get OxygenOS on top of it, the Chinese model of the OnePlus 5 comes with HydrogenOS, which is OnePlus’ skin for the Chinese market. In this particular case, we’re looking at HydrogenOS 3.5.

OnePlus also said that the OnePlus 5 will go on sale starting on June 22, at 10AM (local time). The 6GB RAM variant of this phone comes with 64GB of RAM, and it is priced at 2,999 Yuan in China. The 8GB RAM model with 128GB of storage will set you back 3,499 Yuan should you choose to buy it. The 6GB RAM model comes in a Slate Gray color only, while the 8GB RAM variant is coming in Midnight Black color. You will be able to purchase this handset in China directly through the company’s official website or via Jingdong Mall (JD.com), one of the largest retailers in China.

OnePlus 5 (Arrival Notice)