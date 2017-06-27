OnePlus 5 To Get EIS For 4K Recording Via A Software Update

OnePlus will be releasing a software update in the future to address the issue currently faced by users with the OnePlus 5 camera, to be specific, the total lack of EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) when recording 4K video. The OnePlus team had hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit and fans have been contributing various questions throughout the day, though most questions concern the newly announced OnePlus 5. One of the questions asked by a fan was regarding the lack of EIS for 4K video recording. According to Carl Pei, the co-founder of the Chinese firm, the team were unable to implement EIS for 4K video recording before the launch. Instead, the team chose to focus on stabilization for 1080p video recording as well as for the front facing camera.

However, Carl Pei has reassured customers that the OnePlus 5 will be receiving EIS for 4K video recording via a software update in the near future. No time frame has been given, but hopefully the update will be pushed out soon. Also, the firm will be addressing a Wi-Fi issue which has been plaguing a number of OnePlus 5 units. Some owners have complained that even if the Wi-Fi appears to be connected, the handset is unable to access the internet. Just like the camera issue, OnePlus plans on sending out a software update to consumers in order to patch the problem. It should be noted that an update hit the OnePlus 5 a few hours back which brings a number of stability improvements and also fixes connectivity issues, though it doesn’t fix any of the aforementioned issues.

OnePlus also shared with its fans that it has no plans to adopt expandable internal storage for its future smartphones, and will not be producing a OnePlus tablet anytime soon, both of which were covered earlier. The OnePlus 5 is the latest flagship device from the Shenzen-based firm and it is set to be widely available worldwide today. The smartphone can be purchased directly from the official OnePlus website, while some retailers also have the handset in stock. It is priced at $479 for the base model (in the US), while the more premium version is retailing for $539.