OnePlus 5 Teardown Reveals Seals & Foam

The OnePlus 5 officially launched on June 20, and a teardown of the device reveals a lot of precautions taken to protect against ingress and keep the device in one piece, such as sealed components, glue, and special sealing and spacing foam to keep things rock solid. While the device’s glass front and metal body may take abuse a bit better than similarly built phones as far as denting and cracking goes, the vast amount of care taken to ensure that nothing inside is jarred in a fall dwarfs the outer efforts, and serves as good assurance that a well-loved OnePlus 5 will probably keep on ticking. Tight connections, well-made ribbon cables, and a generally wholesome build approach are interrupted only by a somewhat easily loosened pair of camera modules, though not much more so than most devices.

The procedure starts, of course, with taking out the SIM slot. You’ll need a T1 Torx screwdriver to remove two screws near the USB Type-C port, then you can pry the front and back halves apart. Unfortunately, the front half of the phone is still bound to the screen with adhesive, so owners will need to brave the dreaded heat gun repair if disaster strikes and they don’t want to seek professional help. Thankfully, tons of smaller repairs around the device are a bit easier. The battery connector, for example, is just a screw away from being reachable at this stage, and the battery itself is fairly easy to remove. The USB Type-C port’s ribbon cable is also accessible, though taking the port off completely will require four more screws, and the headphone jack is on the same ribbon cable. Once you’re into the main part of the phone, you’ll find a fairly simple three-part design; up top, you have the motherboard and most of the components. The battery is in the middle, exposed for easy replacement if needed. The loudspeaker sits in the bottom.

After getting through a few more screws and some graphite stickers, the top part yields a glued-in microphone, and a pair of adhesive-free cameras on ribbon connectors. The bottom loudspeaker is held in place by 8 screws. Those wanting to remove the battery, meanwhile, will only need to pull on a green ribbon that’s exposed at this stage. The motherboard that was extracted from the top part of the phone in an earlier step is welded to its metal shield, meaning that there’s no way to access the chips. The plating of the phone bears well-placed antenna lining, ensuring that gripping it almost any way will bear good signal.