OnePlus 5 Stays Cool While Charging During Intensive Tasks

The OnePlus 5 features OnePlus’ most advanced battery technology and still provides users with a memorable battery experience during use. The OnePlus 5 is official and was announced earlier this morning, bringing with it the latest and greatest specifications that any smartphone owner could want for their next device. One of these features is the battery that OnePlus has integrated, which includes a 3,300 mAh battery that utilizes the Dash Charge tech which OnePlus had introduced with the OnePlus 3.

OnePlus is boasting that Dash Charge works just as fast as ever with the OnePlus 5 and that should be all the more impressive with the size of the battery. That means users won’t be waiting long before they get enough power to the battery to make use of it for the rest of the day, or evening depending on when the device is thrown back on the charger. The mantra is still a day’s power in half an hour, which means 30 minutes is more than enough time to get all the battery life you need for your extended use, and any charging time longer than that is just extra icing on the cake to lend a hand in the event that you use the device heavily. This will make it easy to ensure that the OnePlus 5 will have plenty of juice no matter what time of day, so long as you remember to plug it in. OnePlus also states that the battery in the OnePlus 5 has been improved over the battery inside of the OnePlus 3T, and that it now lasts up to 20 percent longer than before.

In addition to Dash Charge, the OnePlus 5 also allows the user to continue doing power-hungry tasks like gaming, streaming videos, or listening to music while charging and the battery. This means that charging your OnePlus 5 back up doesn’t have to mean that you need to stop what you were doing on the device. The OnePlus 5 has plenty of other great features too, like the dual rear-facing camera, the new design, and of course the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which will help make it one of the most powerful devices on the market. Of course it doesn’t hurt that it also comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on whether you pick the Slate Gray or Black model. Take all of that and the fact that the OnePlus 5 is going to be available for a much more affordable cost compared to other flagships, and this is definitely bound to be a popular device.