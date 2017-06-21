OnePlus 5 Sports The Exact Same Display As The OnePlus 3(T)

The OnePlus 5 got announced yesterday, after weeks of constant rumor and leaks, and we’re here to talk more about the phone’s display, as it seems to be the same exact panel OnePlus used last year. OnePlus said yesterday that the OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED panel, and at first, it seems like this is the same exact panel as the company used in the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. Well, it is, Roland Quandt has confirmed this info via his Twitter account.

The OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 3T and now the OnePlus 5 all sport the Samsung S6E3FA5 display, as per Roland Quandt’s information, based on AIDA64 test. This display comes with a pixel density of 401 PPI and it has a refresh rate of 60Hz. You can check out the image provided down below if you’d like to know more about this display’s specifications. Having said that, OnePlus did tweak this display in order to make it better, colors have been tweaked, while OnePlus essentially added a truly capable reading mode here, in order to make long reading sessions more enjoyable. OnePlus’ display basically goes black and white once the phone activates the reading mode, and it’s also worth noting that the company also added support for DCI-P3 gamut, which allows this display to show a wider range of colors than the regular sRGB setup. Night Mode makes a comeback on the OnePlus 5, and that feature has been tweaked by the company as well.

Now, as far as the phone itself goes, it is made out of anodized aluminum, and it resembles its predecessor quite a bit, though this time around it comes with a dual camera setup on the back. We’re looking at 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel shooters here, while a 16-megapixel camera is available on the front side of this smartphone as well. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the OnePlus 5, and a 3,300mAh battery lies on the inside of this phone, and it is not removable. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’re getting OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin. Follow this link if you’d like to know more about the device’s specifications.

