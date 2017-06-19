OnePlus 5 Sports 20MP Telephoto Lens, Prototypes Revealed

The main camera setup of the OnePlus 5 consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens boasting an aperture of f/2.6, both of which are made by Sony, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer revealed on Monday. The company’s top executives star in a new “making of” video that can be seen beneath this writing, talking about the difficulties of designing an Android flagship that’s not only better but also more compact than its predecessor. According to the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau, OnePlus was already experimenting with the idea of including a dual camera setup into its 2016 models but ultimately decided against it due to “the education cost” that he believes Apple ended up paying with the iPhone 7 series. Lau thanked the Cupertino, California-based tech giant “for educating the market,” adding that OnePlus believes consumers are now ready for such a device.

OnePlus CEO also claimed that the OnePlus 5 features the “highest resolution” two-sensor imaging system ever designed for a mobile device, suggesting that the photos taken with the handset will be superior to the majority of those of its competitors. The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) also showed more than a dozen of prototypes of the OnePlus 5, many of which were leaked online in recent months and are now confirmed as legitimate designs, albeit not the ones that were adopted by the final product. The prototypes that can be seen in the gallery below boast a wide variety of dual camera setups and colors, though all of them sport a 3.5mm audio jack, indicating that the OPPO Electronics-owned company never seriously considered scrapping that particular port, as some industry rumors suggested earlier this year. The company didn’t detail the front-facing camera module of the OnePlus 5 on this occasion but is expected to do so in exactly 24 hours as of this writing when the OnePlus 5 is scheduled to launch.

While the camera setup featured in the OnePlus 5 is based on the same technology used for the OPPO R11, its solution was engineered by OnePlus itself, Lau claims, adding that the firm opted to focus on the imaging capabilities of its next flagship because that’s what its fans have been asking for. The OnePlus 5 will be officially announced tomorrow and is expected to go on sale shortly after, starting at approximately $500 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.