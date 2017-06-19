OnePlus 5 Shown In Its Entirety In The Clearest Render Yet

OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5, has hit the web in its clearest leak yet, courtesy of VentureBeat’s reporter and industry insider Evan Blass. The renders that Blass dug up are extremely detailed and mostly match with previous leaks, both live photos and renders. There are some small details not seen in earlier leaks, but things seem to be mostly the same, meaning that this is likely to be quite close to the device’s final design, or perhaps even a final, official render. The phone on show here sports the same divisive design that has been seen in prior leaks, complete with a dual camera setup in the top-left corner. The antenna band design and the microphone and flash setup remain the same. Around front, an earpiece and front-facing camera stand alone, lacking the strange recess seen in some earlier leaks that may have been a second microphone, and there seems to be no front-facing flash to speak of.

The buttons line up with what’s been seen thus far, with the textured power button and volume rocker resting on the same side of the device as the camera, and the signature Alert Slider sitting on the opposite edge. It’s worth noting that this render shows a somewhat less prominent camera hump with a metallic ring surrounding it rather than the protruding lip seen in earlier leaks, and the camera setup seems to have been moved just a bit more toward the center. There also seems to be a faint line leading from the antenna band to the dual camera setup, but not much else has changed from previous leaks.

The OnePlus 5 is set to be the subject of a worldwide announcement event on June 20, and according to details gleaned from Amazon India, the phone may be sold exclusively through the e-commerce platform in the South Asian country. That same information points to it going on sale on June 22, though it remains to be seen whether that date pertains to global availability. OnePlus’s newest is said to pack a 20-megapixel unit and a 16-megapixel sensor into its dual camera module, the processor is supposedly going to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, and the RAM will fall between 6GB and 8GB depending on which version consumers buy. On the same token, storage variants of 64GB and 128GB will reportedly be available. A 5.5-inch Full HD screen is said to be around front, and a 4,000mAh battery is rumored to run the device.