OnePlus 5 To Ship With UFS Storage, CEO Indirectly Confirms

The OnePlus 5 is right around the corner, and the company’s CEO has just confirmed yet another detail when it comes to that smartphone, the OnePlus 5 will ship with UFS-type storage. Some of you might recall the Huawei Mate 9 controversy that surfaced recently, regarding flash storage type Huawei used in some units, well, OnePlus’ CEO wanted to confirm that UFS will be included in the OnePlus 5, though he did not say what UFS version are we looking at here.

Liu Zuohu aka Pete Lau said on his official Weibo (Chinese social network) page that UFS storage has managed to become a selling point, and by sharing that post, he more or less confirmed that such storage will be included in the OnePlus 5. Now, we don’t know if UFS 2.0 or UFS 2.1 will be included in the device, but considering Pete Lau’s post, chances are we’ll get the latest and greatest flash storage out there, UFS 2.1. Now, this is only the latest piece of info in a sea of confirmed details, rumors and leaks. OnePlus had already confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be announced on June 20, and that it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. We also know that the device will ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and that it will be made out of metal. The company also hinted that we’ll get a front-facing fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 5, and that the phone will ship with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The OnePlus 5 will, most probably, sport a 5.5-inch fullHD AMOLED display, it was revealed that we’ll get a fullHD panel yet again from OnePlus, but we’re still not sure whether it will be 5.5 inches big. The device is expected to arrive in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, and more than one internal storage option will become available as well. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the phone, and on top of it, you’ll get OnePlus’ OxygenOS, of course. The OnePlus 5 will be more expensive than its predecessors, at least if rumors are to be believed, and it’s quite probable the device will go on sale soon after OnePlus announces it on June 20.

