OnePlus 5 Reportedly Has Stereo Inversion While Recording

The OnePlus 5 reportedly has stereo audio inversion while recording, and judging by the video below that was posted up to YouTube by a OnePlus 5 owner recently it seems like there is definitely an issue with the stereo audio being inverted. According the user who posted about this issue on Reddit, the sound being inverted with the left and right sound channels being mixed up can only be noticed when you’re wearing a pair of headphones and listening to the audio captured by the OnePlus 5 recording. It’s also worth noting that the problem is said to only appear when the recording is happening with the home button pointed to the left while holding the phone in landscape mode, as the stereo sound is said to be fine when holding the phone in landscape mode with the home button pointed to the right.

This is an interesting issue as the orientation of the device shouldn’t matter, since the OnePlus 5 is said to allow for stereo sound to be captured when recording in landscape mode. The user, who goes by the name of Opperdwerg on Reddit, says they have reached out to OnePlus about the problem and have already received a response, with the company stating that the ROM team will be informed of the problem and that a fix would be issued in the next update for the phone. The problem that could arise with this is that there was no time given for the update.

According to another user in the Reddit comments who goes by the name of rdNNNN, this is also an issue that’s present in the OnePlus 3T, as they have noted that the issue was tested on their OnePlus 3T device and that the same thing occurs each time it was tested. This is certainly unfortunate given the complaints from users over the issue with the jelly scrolling effect, which OnePlus initially said was not a defect of the phone, but has since reformed its stance on the problem it seems as OnePlus Support has acknowledged it and has stated that a fix for the jelly scrolling effect would be coming to the device at some point. If you’d like to check the audio for yourselves, throw on a pair of headphones and watch the video below.