OnePlus 5 Now Official: Dual Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM, & More

Today OnePlus introduced its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 5, which looks to continue building on the affordable, yet premium, mantra adopted by OnePlus. Speaking of which, OnePlus has now confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be available to buy from the company’s website starting from June 27. In terms of price, the baseline model will cost $479 in the US and €499 in Europe. While a slightly higher spec version will also be available for $539 in the US, and €559 in Europe.

As for the smartphone, the OnePlus 5 has been heavily leaked in recent weeks, and most of those leaks have proven accurate. The most notable aspect of the OnePlus 5 is its departure from the design of its predecessors in favor of a rear panel which looks very similar to that found on the OPPO R11. This is largely due to the relocation of the camera setup to the top left corner of the phone. On that note, the rear camera on the OnePlus 5 is now confirmed to be a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 16-megapixel main camera, which is supported by a 20-megapixel camera. The secondary camera is equipped with a telephoto lens, which looks to offer a longer focal length. A camera combination which OnePlus states results in “the highest resolution dual camera system on a smartphone.” In addition to the upgrades in the hardware department, the software has also been tweaked to help further enhance the quality of images. Which is of particular relevance to the OnePlus 5’s new ‘Portrait Mode’ which uses the two camera combination to take improved images of people, accounting for the difference between the person and the background.

In spite of the design changes, on paper the OnePlus 5 does indeed follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, by looking to offer the latest in terms of specs. This is a smartphone that is now confirmed as available in two different models, with each variant easily identified by its color – one comes exclusively in ‘Midnight Black’ while the other exclusively in ‘Slate Grey’. The Slate Grey version comes loaded with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the Midnight Black model is packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Both versions come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC. The battery life comes courtesy of an included 3,300 mAh battery, and with this being a OnePlus device, it is also compatible with the company’s Dash Charge technology – for faster battery replenishing when needed. OnePlus states that the OnePlus 5’s use of Dash Charge means that the battery “lasts up to 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.” Android 7.1 (Nougat) is the operating system in play, although this does come overlaid with the company’s own OxygenOS and a number of new tweaks, including ‘Reading Mode’, ‘Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode’, and an ‘App Priority’ feature. The only area that has not seen a technical upgrade is the display. Over the past few generations, OnePlus has stuck with a 5.5-inch display, along with an FHD resolution, and that is the combination that is on offer with this latest version.

While OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be available to buy from June 27, the company has also confirmed that eager buyers do have the option of picking one up before that date. Firstly, a number of codes were made available during the launch event and those codes are usable to buy the OnePlus 5 immediately on the company’s website. Limited code sale aside, OnePlus will be hosting a number of pop up events in select locations over June 20 and 21. These locations include New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and Paris. At each of these events, attendees will not only have the opportunity to take a closer look at the OnePlus 5, but also pick one up.

Midnight Black OnePlus 5

Slate Grey OnePlus 5