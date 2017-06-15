OnePlus 5 Now Available For Pre-Order Over At OppoMart

Following its flash sale registrations listing on JD.com in China, the OnePlus 5 is now available for pre-order on OppoMart as well, even before the company introduced the phone. OppoMart is a reseller of Chinese smartphones, and the device is now available for pre-order for $549 on the site. OppoMart did share two renders of the phone as well (plus re-shared OnePlus’ official teaser), which we’ll talk about in a moment. Along with this listing, this website also shared OnePlus 5’s specs, though they’re inaccurate to a degree, read on.

If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see two alleged OnePlus 5 images. If you take a closer look, you will notice that something is off here, if you look at the phone from the front, its volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are placed on the right, but if you look at it from the back, that’s not the case, its volume rocker is located where the other three keys are. Now, the render of the phone’s back is probably a bit off, the device will look like that, OnePlus already confirmed that, but the button on that image are in all the wrong places for some reason. The company still did not confirm the design of the front side of the phone, but it is highly likely that OppoMart’s image of the phone’s front is somewhat accurate, as the device will resemble the OPPO R11 quite a bit.

Now, as far as specs go, OppoMart reports that the device will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, which is inaccurate, OnePlus already indirectly confirmed that the device will ship with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The rest of the specs listed here are at least somewhat accurate it seems (there are some mistakes here), the source reports that the OnePlus 5 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit SoC, but it’s not a quad-core processor as OppoMart says, but an octa-core SoC. OppoMart says that the OnePlus 5 will sport 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM along with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, that might as well be true, but it seems like an 8GB RAM model will be available as well. Two 12-megapixel shooters will ship on the back of this phone according to the source, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter will be a part of the package as well. OppoMart says that it will start shipping out the OnePlus 5 at the beginning of next month, and it’s worth noting that the following LTE bands are also listed: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8. For those of you who are not aware, the OnePlus 5 will be announced on June 20.

Buy the OnePlus 3T