OnePlus 5 Is Now Available For Pre-Order At O2 In The UK

OnePlus had introduced the OnePlus 5 earlier today after weeks of intensive leaks, and O2, a UK-based carrier, has just announced that they will exclusively sell the OnePlus 5 in the United Kingdom. The device will be available through the company’s website, and its offline stores throughout the UK. In addition to that, O2 announced that the OnePlus 5 is available for pre-order starting today, and both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of the phone are available at O2.

If you opt to submit your order during the first week of availability, O2 says that you can get the 6GB RAM variant of the phone (which will ship with 64GB of internal storage) for £49 per month through the company’s Refresh tariff (though other options are available as well), and you’ll also get 30GB of data. Now, if you opt to get the 8GB RAM variant which comes with 128GB of storage, you will need to pay £51 per month, and you’ll also get 30GB of data. Now, do keep in mind that you’ll need to splash out £9.99 upfront in both of those cases, and you’ll also have to sign a contract with O2, of course. O2 is also throwing some special events for those of you who live in the UK and are interested, you’ll be able to test the phone at one of three in-store events around the UK between June 22 and June 24. If you happen to like the device, you’ll also be able to buy it there, before the phone even goes on sale officially, which is set to happen on June 27, according to OnePlus. Those three events will be hosted in Birmingham, Oxford and Manchester. The first event will take place in Birmingham on June 22, you can check it out if you visit O2’s Bullring Level 1 store between 5 and 8PM (local time). The second event is taking place on June 23 in Oxford, visit O2’s 134 Oxford St store between 5 and 8PM if you’re interested. And finally, the third event will occur in Manchester, and O2’s store in Manchester Arndale mall will host it between 10AM and 1PM.

The OnePlus 5 is a smartphone made out of anodized aluminum, the device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, along with 6GB / 8GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, and a 3,300mAh battery is included as well. The phone also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. If you’d like to know more about the phone’s specs, click here.