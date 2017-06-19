OnePlus 5 Leaks In Four Real-Life Images Ahead Of Launch

The OnePlus 5 leaked in four real-life images a day before its official launch and only moments after the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) detailed the primary camera setup of its latest Android flagship. The newly uncovered photographs give more credence to previous rumors about the handset, in addition to reiterating a number of details about the device that OnePlus already revealed. As evidenced by the pictures that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing, one of the official color variants of the OnePlus 5 will sport a matte black finish, with the retail packaging of the device carrying a tagline that says “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.”

The rear panel of the OnePlus 5 houses a dual camera setup comprising two horizontally arranged sensors in its top-left corner, both of which are manufactured by Sony. The main module is of the 16-megapixel variety, accompanied by a 20-megapixel telephoto lens that should be able to generate a natural bokeh effect and help the device quickly shift focus between subjects located at varying distances from the camera. The main camera system is flanked by a conventional LED flash unit from the right, with the only other element seen on the back plate of the device being OnePlus’s branding. The latest leak also confirms that the OnePlus 5 is set to succeed the physical Alert Slider from the company’s previous offerings, in addition to corroborating the existence of a physical Home button that features an integrated fingerprint scanner. The final image of the OnePlus 5 that surfaced earlier today shows the handset in a protective cover that’s striving to emulate wood, similar to some previous official accessories released by the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based tech giant.

The OnePlus 5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) equipped with the Adreno 540 GPU, the OPPO Electronics-owned company confirmed. The base model of the handset is expected to feature 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, while the more premium variant is said to boast 8GB of RAM and double the internal memory. The device will start at approximately $500 and is set to go on sale later this month, shortly after the company officially announces it tomorrow.