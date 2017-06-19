OnePlus 5 Leaks Alongside Official Packaging And Four Cases

A new real-life photo of the OnePlus 5 surfaced online on Monday, depicting the upcoming Android flagship alongside its official packaging and four protective cases. One of the cases shown in the image above this writing seems to be the kevlar one that the Chinese tech giant has been bundling with invites for the OnePlus 5 launch event that’s scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 20. Another one features a matte black finish, while the other two emulate wood and are somewhat similar to official protective cases that the company released for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

The packaging of the device shown in the newly leaked photograph is seemingly identical to previous supposed leaks of its retail box that’s expected to feature a tagline saying “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” The cover of the packaging features the firm’s “Never Settle” logo and seems to be free of other elements. The handset itself has also been sighted on a number of occasions in recent months, with the latest image confirming that it will sport an oval Home button that’s expected to double as a fingerprint sensor, as well as regularly sized bezels. The photo also hints at the Alert Slider, one of the hallmarks of OnePlus-branded devices. The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s first 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) equipped with the Adreno 540 GPU. The smartphone is expected to be offered in two variants, with the base model sporting 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, and a price tag of approximately $500. The high-end version will ship with 128GB of internal flash memory and 8GB of RAM, setting customers back around $600. The back panel of the device houses a dual camera setup that’s said to consist of two 16-megapixel sensors and a dual LED, dual tone flash unit.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to launch later this month following a short pre-order period that’s scheduled to start tomorrow, immediately after the OPPO Electronics-owned phone maker officially reveals its latest Android flagship. More details on the availability and pricing of the OnePlus 5 will likely follow in a matter of hours.