OnePlus 5 In Matte Black Leaks Again With 3.5mm Audio Jack

A new render depicting what’s said to be the back plate of the upcoming OnePlus 5 surfaced online on Chinese social media website Weibo earlier today, giving more credence to recent reports about the next Android flagship made by the OPPO Electronics-owned company. The angle of the image indicates that the OnePlus 5 will feature a USB Type-C port — just like its predecessor — and ship with a traditional 3.5mm audio jack. The bottom of its case also houses what looks like a single speaker grill, while the phone depicted in the render sports a matte black finish that has already been sighted online on numerous occasions. Looking up, the top-left corner of the panel features a dual camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged lenses and a circular dual LED, dual tone flash unit on their right. The back of the handset has OnePlus’s signature branding and is otherwise free of any other elements, with the plate itself being slightly curved, presumably in an effort to make the phone more comfortable to use.

The device depicted in the image that can be seen above is seemingly identical to the (part of the) one that was officially unveiled by the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) earlier this month, with OnePlus essentially confirming that its latest Android flagship will sport a two-sensor primary camera system. Specifics of the phone’s camera setup remain unclear, though the software controlling it was likely at least partially created by DxO Labs, a French imaging company that OnePlus recently said contributed to the development of the OnePlus 5. In another official teaser issued by the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based OEM, the company confirmed that its next high-end phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), Qualcomm’s octa-core piece of silicon manufactured on the 10nm process.

The Chinese firm previously said that the OnePlus 5 will be officially announced on June 20, with the company planning to unveil the handset at an online event that’s expected to be streamed worldwide and the phone itself said to be launching shortly after. Some industry watchers are expecting two variants of the handset, adding that the more premium one will likely sport 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal flash memory, and a price tag that’s somewhat higher to the $439 one of the now-discontinued OnePlus 3T.