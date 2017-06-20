OnePlus 5 Hits 700,000 ‘Notify Me’ Clicks On Amazon India

The OnePlus 5 is highly anticipated in India it seems, as over 700,000 people want to be notified once the device becomes available on Amazon India. The OnePlus 5 listing on Amazon India has been live for a while now (since June 7), and quite a few people want Amazon to email them as soon as the device becomes available, which probably means they’re all interested in purchasing the OnePlus 5. For those of you who are not yet aware, the OnePlus 5 will be announced later today, at 9AM PST, and it will launch in India in a couple of days.

The device will get announced in India on June 22nd, and the device will become available on that very same day in the country, starting at 4:30PM. The device will be available for open purchase in India, so you won’t need an invite or anything of the sort, which was the case with some of OnePlus’ previously announced smartphones. We already have plenty of info when it comes to the OnePlus 5, the company had confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, while the device itself leaked yesterday, which revealed pretty much everything in regards to its design. The OnePlus 5 will sport a dual camera setup on the back, and a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while an alert slider will be placed on the left of the phone yet again. The OnePlus 5 will also sport a fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, which is also something OnePlus confirmed, and chances are we’re looking at a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED panel here.

It was recently indirectly confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will arrive in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, and price points for both of those handsets surfaced as well, for the Indian market at the very least. If that info is to be believed, the 6GB RAM OnePlus 5 will cost Rs. 32,999 ($512) in India, while the 8GB RAM model will set you back Rs. 37,999 ($590). Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’ll get OnePlus’ proprietary OxygenOS skin. The device will officially land later today, so stay tuned for that.