OnePlus 5 Gets Scratch, Burn, & Bend Tested

The OnePlus 5 has now been made official and following that initial announcement, the device has already been put through its paces by YouTuber, JerryRigEverything. This YouTuber has become known for reducing major smartphones to the sum of their base durability aspects, and typically puts devices through a scratch test, a burn test, and a bend test. In terms of the OnePlus 5, it seems this new smartphone passed all three with flying colors.

In terms of the scratch test, the display on the OnePlus 5 is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and in line with that level of protection, the OnePlus 5 does not begin to show any issues until a level 6 on the Mohs scale, with more visible scratches appearing at a level 7. Likewise, the front and dual rear camera setup are also protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and therefore are also protected from scratches to a good-enough degree. The home button (with embedded fingerprint sensor) makes use of ceramic which also proved sufficient enough to survive basic scratch testing. While the rest of the ports and accents were noted as being metal-based, adding to the device’s durability. Overall, the YouTuber notes that the OnePlus 5 does seem to hold up well to scratches, with the exception of the rear casing – which was prone to being scratched by a blade. Although, the casing was protected enough to combat direct scratches from the likes of keys and coins. Which are generally the more typical scratch sources that a smartphone is likely to encounter.

Moving on the burn test and the 5.5-inch display seemed to last as long as forty seconds before visible marks begun to emerge. Although, in spite of that long sustainability, by the time the marks did appear, they did seem to be permanent. So on the plus side, it does take a significant duration of direct flame contact before an issue arises. While in terms of the much-talked about bend test, the OnePlus 5 held up well with no irreversible damage encountered. It is worth noting that the display did pop out of its frame, although it was also easy enough to fix back into position. Overall, the OnePlus held up pretty well under scrutiny, and you can check out JerryRigEverything’s OnePlus 5 durability video in full below.