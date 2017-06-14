OnePlus 5 Flash Sale Registrations Now Open On JD.com

Popular online retailer, JD.com, has opened pre-registration for the OnePlus 5 which is set to be available for purchase on June 22nd. However, registrants are merely registering to participate in the flash sale which will be taking place on the aforementioned date. At the time of writing, the number of registrants has passed 90,000 and the figure is still steadily climbing. While residents in China are allowed to pre-register for the upcoming flash sale, not much information is provided to registrants. Information regarding the number of available units or the price of the OnePlus 5 is not revealed on the product page.

The OnePlus 5 will be revealed on June 20th and people around the world will be able to watch the event live. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 5 is expected to be packed to the brim with flagship specs. When it comes to specs, the device is expected to sport a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and this has been confirmed by OnePlus. The smartphone manufacturer is expected to release two variants of the OnePlus 5 with different RAM and internal storage configurations. The base model will reportedly pack 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the more premium version will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 5 will also be the first smartphone from the company to come with a dual camera setup on its rear, along with a dual LED flash. The base model is expected to retail for around $515, while the 8GB of RAM variant will be available for $590.

If you currently reside in China and want to join the flash sale which will be taking place on JD.com, you may head to registration page by clicking on the source below. JD.com is an extremely popular online retailer in China (one of the largest ones) and it regularly holds flash sales of the latest smartphones produced by Chinese manufacturers. This includes the Nokia 6, which sold extremely well on the site when it was first launched in China. The website managed to garner over 1 million registrations for the flash sale of the Nokia 6.