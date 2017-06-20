OnePlus 5 Dash Charge Compared With The Samsung Galaxy S8

The OnePlus 5’s Dash Charge is compared with the Samsung Galaxy S8 to showcase how fast the charging process is for OnePlus’ newest smartphone. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is one of the latest flagship smartphones to hit the market and uses what is called Adaptive Fast Charging technology. The video below shows both the OnePlus 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 sat side by side while charging to see which device comes out on top.

Each device comes with a slightly different sized battery – the OnePlus 5 with a battery capacity of 3,300 mAh and the Samsung Galaxy S8 with a battery capacity of 3,000 mAh, and each device starts the charging process with 0 percent on the battery. OnePlus’ motto is “a day’s power in half an hour,” so naturally the charging test lasts for that familiar and iconic 30-minute time period. While things start out similar enough in the very beginning, it doesn’t take long for the OnePlus 5 and its Dash Charge tech to gain a sizeable lead when it comes to how much battery power is at the user’s disposal, and at the end of the 30 minutes the OnePlus 5 has a total of 58 percent battery life available or, 1,914 mAh. This is compared to the 39 percent of available battery life on the Samsung Galaxy S8 which is about 1,170 mAh.

Both devices in the video appear to be using the standard charger that came with the phone inside the box, so they’re seemingly charging at the rate one would expect when using the device with the factory accessories. While Dash Charge certainly comes out on top here, it’s important to remember that each user is going to utilize their device differently and may not have the same needs as another user when it comes to the battery and topping up on power. For example, more moderate users may not have a need for the superior Dash Charge technology, and while fast charging tech is great, a longer-lasting battery from the get go is better, so users will want to consider this factor when looking at new devices for an upgrade. If you’d like to watch the charge test for yourself you can do so from the video below.