OnePlus 5 Confirmed To Come With 2x Lossless Zoom

The OnePlus 5 has been confirmed to come with 2x lossless zoom and not optical zoom, as OnePlus’ Carl Pei sought to “clear up some confusion” on Twitter earlier today in regards to the sort of zoom functions that users could expect from the latest OnePlus flagship smartphone. Since the OnePlus 5’s official announcement yesterday, the device has been getting broken down piece by piece in regards to what could be expected from the overall user experience, as well as how the included hardware specifications might all add up to how the OnePlus 5 would compare to other devices in the market with similar hardware. Somewhere along the lines the camera area came into question as it was reportedly believed to have 8x optical zoom, but that isn’t the case.

According to Pei, the OnePlus 5 has 1.6x optical zoom with the remaining 0.4x zoom being a result of the SmartCapture multiframe technology. While OnePlus seems to claim to have 2x lossless zoom on the OnePlus 5 though users on reddit seem to disagree, stating that the lossless zoom is more like 1.33x lossless zoom.

The details about the camera seem to be not too far removed from the claims that OnePlus is cheating with its benchmarks statistics, though OnePlus has already stated that the it isn’t cheating on benchmarks with the OnePlus 5, and that it isn’t overclocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor inside of the phone when it detects that a benchmark is being run. After mentioning that the OnePlus 5 is using 2x lossless zoom and not optical zoom, users had asked what SmartCapture could do for the lossless zoom, though Pei doesn’t seem to have responded yet with clarification on this particular detail. The OnePlus 5 comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, and there has been lots of emphasis on the dual rear camera being a big feature for the phone, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see people taking a keen interest in how the camera actually performs and what kinds of functions it actually offers to the consumer. The OnePlus 5 is due to launch officially on June 27th at a starting price of $479.