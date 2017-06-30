OnePlus 5 Becomes Fastest-Selling Phone On Amazon India

The OnePlus 5 became the fastest-selling phone on Amazon India, having had the best launch week in the history of the e-commerce outlet in the South Asian country, according to the local subsidiary of the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The company took to Twitter to share this revelation with the general public on Thursday but didn’t provide more details on the matter. Being a privately owned firm, it’s unlikely that OnePlus will disclose the actual sales figures of the OnePlus 5 anytime soon, provided that ever happens.

The company’s latest flagship launched in India earlier this week, being sold as an Amazon exclusive and starting at 32,999 rupees ($509) for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is retailed for 37,999 rupees, or just over $586, and while neither device could be described as being cheap relative to other offerings available in the country, the OnePlus 5 managed to have the highest-grossing week out of any smartphone that was ever launched through the local Amazon outlet. The BBK Electronics-owned tech giant also stated that the OnePlus 5 outsold the OnePlus 3T three times during the same period, though it didn’t compare the handset to the commercial performance of the OnePlus 3. Apart from some scrolling issues affecting certain units, the latest Android flagship made by the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has mostly been met with positive reception from its users, with many praising its high-end hardware and a price tag that’s still closer to the upper mid-range than flagship segment of the phone market.

Despite the fact that the OnePlus 5 is more expensive than its 2016 predecessors, OnePlus previously said that the price increase was exclusively prompted by rising manufacturing and distribution costs that are now being passed on to consumers, with the company now expecting to see similar profit margins to those recorded with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. It’s currently unclear whether this trend will continue and if the OEM continues getting closer to the flagship price range with its future devices, but more details on its endeavors will likely follow in the coming months.