OnePlus 5 Available in Limited Pre-Order with this Code

The OnePlus 5 was officially announced today, and the company announced a special promo code that users can use to pre-order the new device today, with shipping starting tomorrow. That’s a week ahead of general availability, on June 27th. To pre-order your OnePlus 5 today, use the code “clearer photos” on its website. From there you’ll be able to choose from the two different OnePlus 5 models, which start at $479. OnePlus did note that this pre-order is limited and there are a very small batch of OnePlus 5’s ready to go, so if you are wanting to pick one up before everyone else, you’ll need to hurry to the company’s website and make your purchase. These units will ship on June 21st and should arrive around June 23rd.

For everyone else, the OnePlus 5 will be available through OnePlus’ website on June 27th. It’s available in two variants. There’s one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is $479 and then there is the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model for $539. This makes the OnePlus 5 only the second device on the market with 8GB of RAM, behind the ASUS ZenFone AR – which is only available in a couple of markets right now. As for the rest of the specs here, there’s a 5.5-inch 1920×1080 resolution AMOLED display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and no expandable storage. The OnePlus 5 is indeed a dual-SIM smartphone and it supports 34 LTE bands, which makes it a true “world phone” supporting virtually every LTE band in the world. And since it’s unlocked, it makes it a whole lot easier to travel to other parts of the world.

The big selling point for the OnePlus 5 is definitely the dual camera on the back. The company is using a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera sensor. This camera has plenty of great features, including a portrait mode, which allows users to get great portrait photos with a blurred background. That’s something that you used to only see on DSLR’s, but it has been coming to more and more smartphones recently. OnePlus has also included a Pro Mode for adjusting the shutter speed, ISO and such. The OnePlus 5 is available in Slate Gray, and as of this writing, it’s still available on its website for the early drop, don’t forget to use the code “clearer photos”.