OnePlus 5 Announced In India, Pricing Starts At $511

The OnePlus 5 was originally announced by the company two days ago, it was announced in China yesterday, and today, the phone landed to India. OnePlus introduced its new flagship to Indian consumers, and we’re basically looking at the same device that was announced two days ago. Both variants of the OnePlus 5 have been introduced in India, though the price points of these two phones are somewhat different in India, read on.

If you’re interested in getting the Slate Gray variant of the OnePlus 5 which comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, you’ll have to splash out Rs. 32,999 ($511). Now, if you’d like to grab the most powerful OnePlus 5 model, the Midnight Black variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, get ready to spend Rs. 37,999 ($589), as that is the phone’s official price in India. The OnePlus 5 will be available in India later today, exclusively from Amazon India. The device will go on sale at 4:30PM (local time), which means it will become available in less than an hour, follow the source link if you’re interested in getting it. Having said that, let’s talk a bit more about the phone’s design, shall we. OnePlus’ all new handset is made out of anodized aluminum, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner which has a layer of ceramic on top of it, and can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds, says OnePlus. There is a dual camera setup on the back of this phone, and those two cameras protrude a bit on the back of the device.

The OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED panel, along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, as already mentioned. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor is in charge of fueling this smartphone, and the Adreno 540 GPU is here for graphics processing. A 3,300mAh battery is included on the inside of this smartphone, and you’re getting OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging technology here as well. On the back of the phone, you’ll find a 20-megapixel and a 16-megapixel camera shooters, while a 16-megapixel snapper is placed on the front side of the OnePlus 5. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box here, and OnePlus’ OxygenOS is installed on top of it. Follow this link if you’d like to know more about the device’s specifications.