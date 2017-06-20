Win A OnePlus 5 With AndroidHeadlines – International Giveaway

The OnePlus 5 is now official and now you can win one with our Giveaway! This has been one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2017 and with good reason. After all, OnePlus has become a brand that is associated with producing high quality smartphones, while maintaining highly competitive price points. While the OnePlus 5 is not quite as affordable as any of its predecessors, none of those previous OnePlus smartphones come close to the OnePlus 5. This is not only the newest smartphone on the scene, but arguably, one of the best smartphones of the year. And now you have the chance to win a OnePlus 5 smartphone for free, courtesy of Android Headlines.

The OnePlus 5 has many selling points, although the one aspect that has gained considerable attention is its camera abilities. This has even been the aspect that OnePlus itself has particularly focused on during the launch campaign. The big selling point with the cameras is the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup, comprised of a main 16-megapixel camera, backed up by a 20-megapixel secondary camera. The latter of the two is designed to improve the focal range and highlight a subject against the backdrop. The front-facing camera comes in the form of a 16-megapixel camera. In addition to the hardware upgrades, the OnePlus 5 also includes numerous software tweaks which are all designed to improve the camera experience overall. Cameras aside, and the OnePlus 5 is an impressive smartphone, boasting 6/8GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, and the latest Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 835. Additional features include a 5.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 3,300 mAh battery, fast charging support via Dash Charge, USB Type-C connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and more.

To be in with a chance of winning a 6GB RAM OnePlus 5 smartphone, all you need to do is take part in the giveaway competition widget below. You will first need to enter the contest by signing into the widget using your email address. After you have entered, you will be able to gain additional entries by completing various actions, including visiting Android Headlines social media channels. The good news is that you can complete as many actions as you like. Each action offers a unique number of entries and each entry has the potential to be the winning one. The contest is an international one and will close promptly at 2:59 pm PST on July 31, 2017. Enter now for your chance to win a OnePlus 5, courtesy of Android Headlines.

