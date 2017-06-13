OnePlus 3 & 3T Now Receiving OxygenOS 4.1.6 Update

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones are now getting the OxygenOS 4.1.6 update rather than the OxygenOS 4.1.5 that was announced just last week. OnePlus has issued a statement regarding the 4.1.6 OTA (over-the-air) update based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, simply saying that the 4.1.5 build has been withdrawn without specifying exact details that led to that decision. However, the company did mention that feedback from users already using previous versions for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T has been helpful and that this has led to further improvements and optimizations in some key areas. The OxygenOS 4.1.6 OTA update is being pushed out to a limited number of users today, with a more widespread rollout due to begin in the next few days.

Highlights of the latest update for the company’s high-end smartphones include the addition of push notifications for significant OnePlus information, as well as updates for certain network settings, the OnePlus Community app, and the May Android security patch. It offers optimizations in several areas, such as the proximity sensor, expanded screenshot, battery, and low light focus for the camera, as well as debuting a new WiFi “No Internet” indication icon. Further to this, the update brings improved system stability as well as bug fixes for VoLTE issues on some Jio SIM cards, connection issues on Android Auto, and a storage issue with third party file managers. This update changelog for the OxygenOS 4.1.6 appears to match the details given for the 4.1.5 build rather than adding further functions and improvements. Therefore, it’s likely that the decision to pull 4.1.5 was due to some issue that was spotted by early adopters. The new update may take a while to roll out to all units of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T and users can always check for it manually through the system Settings app.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are competitively priced flagships that released last year running Android Marshmallow skinned with the company’s OxygenOS, before receiving the update to Android Nougat. In late May OnePlus confirmed that many of its customers have been inquiring about the availability of Android O on their devices, adding that the 2016 handsets will be updated to Android 8.0 in the future.