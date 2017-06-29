OneNote Update Includes A Gorgeous & Colorful Redesign

The latest Microsoft OneNote update includes a gorgeous & colorful redesign along with some nice new features and improvements. While this isn’t a completely new app it will probably feel like one thanks to the new look that Microsoft’s development team has applied. That said, a good design is nice but Microsoft didn’t just fit the app with this new look to make things appear more visually appealing. There’s a method to the madness and for Microsoft the new design for OneNote is aimed at simplicity and specifically for people who use assistive technology. Getting around the app and finding everything you need should be a lot easier than before and feel more streamlined, and with that getting things done in the application should be more efficient as well.

Aside from the design there is at least one new feature which Microsoft highlights. It’s now possible to save websites to OneNote, while also being able to clip websites, articles, recipes and anything else you can generally find on the web using the Web Clipper tool. To access this feature, users only need tap on the overflow menu in their browser and tap the share option, and from there you’ll simply choose the OneNote Web Clipper which should show up as an option for sharing.

Bug fixes and improvements are also part of the new update which probably isn’t too much of a surprise, as fixes and improvements are usually pretty standard for just about any update whether it be for an app or a device. If you’ve used OneNote in the past and have had issues with its stability, then following this update the app should run a lot smoother than it did before. If you’ve been away from OneNote for a while and you want to catch up on more than just what’s new in this most recent update, the app has a button you can tap in the navigation bar at the bottom which will tell you what’s new. The update should already be live for all users in the Play Store and anyone who already has the app installed, and if you don’t have OneNote yet you can pick it up from the button below.