Olympic Medalist Attempts Extreme Selfie-Taking With HTC U11

HTC and Olympic medalist diver Tom Daley teamed up for the latest marketing stunt aimed at promoting the HTC U11, with the 23-year-old Brit attempting to take “the most extreme selfie” with HTC’s latest Android flagship. The results of his recent session with the device at the London Aquatics Center can be seen beneath this writing, and the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) believes the stunt to be a success, resulting in what may be the first selfie ever taken in the middle of a reverse rotation “gainer” dive. The company is quick to point out that such a feat wouldn’t have been possible without the pressure-sensitive edges of the HTC U11 that allow its users to quickly activate a number of the phone’s functions by simply squeezing its frame, consequently enabling you to take selfies in situations that would otherwise make that popular activity impossible.

The unconventional promo with Daley is just the latest step in the massive marketing campaign for the HTC U11 that HTC started shortly after officially launching its new flagship last month. Following years of relatively disappointing performance, HTC’s smartphone unit opted for a product strategy change that saw it put a larger focus on unique features of its devices; while the U11 boasts the latest, most powerful mobile hardware, the company’s marketing efforts are mostly aimed at its Edge Sense functionality that allowed Daley to take a number of extreme selfies, as well as stereo speakers and other relatively unconventional characteristics of the handset. HTC is hoping that those functionalities will be enough to differentiate the U11 from its high-end competitors, with the handset itself still having comparable performance to that of any other contemporary Android flagship.

The U11 boasts a 5.5-inch LCD5 panel with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The former model is paired with 64GB of internal flash memory while the latter has 128GB of storage space, and both are equipped with a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB of expandable memory. The U11 also sports a 12-megapixel rear camera module and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor, in addition to shipping with Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC’s promise of at least two years of major OS upgrades.