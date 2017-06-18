Official Indian Commercial Shows OnePlus 5 In Its Entirety

The Indian branch of OnePlus on Sunday showed the OnePlus 5 in its entirety, airing the first official TV ad for its upcoming device during the ICC Champions Trophy final in which the Indian national cricket team is playing against Pakistan. The promo stars famous Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and follows the format of earlier ads for the OnePlus 5, with Bachchan opening a box containing what’s implied to be the OnePlus 5 and being seemingly amazed by what he sees before asking when is the phone coming out. The ad that was likely seen by over 100 million Indians then cuts to a render of the OnePlus 5 that’s identical to one that was previously released by the OPPO Electronics-owned company.

The video that can be seen beneath this writing once again suggests that the OnePlus 5 will feature a dual camera setup comprised of two horizontally arranged lenses in the top-left corner of its rear panel, accompanied by a conventional LED flash unit. Beneath the renders themselves is a tagline saying “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” This very same motto was already spotted on one supposed retail packaging of the handset that was previously leaked online, in addition to being uncovered in the code of OnePlus’s official website, and will seemingly be used for the company’s promotional purposes going forward. The newly revealed renders also show that the OnePlus 5 will sport a physical Home button on its bottom bezel that will presumably house a fingerprint scanner, with the phone itself being scheduled to go on sale in India on June 22, only two days after its official announcement. As previously rumored, the OnePlus 5 will be sold in the South Asian country exclusively through Amazon, the new advertisement reveals.

According to previous reports and official teasers, the OnePlus 5 will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The device is said to be offered in two variants, with the cheaper model starting at approximately $500 and boasting 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory. For around $100 more, consumers will be able to get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that isn’t expandable, industry insiders previously suggested. More details on the OnePlus 5 are bound to follow in a matter of days, if not hours.