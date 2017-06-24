Oculus Connect 4 Conference Scheduled For October 11th

Oculus has confirmed dates for the annual Oculus Connect conference. This year, it will be the Oculus Connect 4 and has been scheduled for October 11-12 in San Jose, California. The exact venue for the conference is San Jose McEnery Convention Center where some of the best VR developers, content creators, and industry experts will gather to talk about the progress that has been made as well as to share the vision and discuss future prospects of VR.

While Oculus has not shared many details regarding what to expect, exactly who will be attending the conference, and how to register, it mentioned that all relevant information will be made available in the coming months. It’s expected that Oculus will make announcements related to both hardware and software aspects of VR technology, especially gaming, where it should not be surprising if it announces one or two brand partnerships. Last year, we saw Facebook playing a crucial role during some of the major announcements as even CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself took the stage to talk in detail about what his company and Oculus are doing together in the field of VR and where they see things going forward. For those wondering what Zuckerberg has to do with all this, it is worth mentioning that Facebook acquired Oculus in 2014 and has a keen interest in virtual as well as augmented reality. As Hugo Barra is Facebook’s current vice-president of VR after leaving well-known Chinese brand Xiaomi earlier this year, it’s possible that Barra will take the stage for the first time on the social network giant’s behalf and make a few significant announcements.

At last year’s Oculus Connect 3 converence, Oculus showed prototypes of a standalone VR headset which would prevent users from the hassle of having a top-tier smartphone or PC with a great display to enjoy VR content. Oculus also mentioned some of the shipping details of the Oculus Touch controllers which come with an extra camera sensor, and are now available for $99. Other noteworthy announcements included a demonstration of Facebook Messenger VR video calls and a pair of in-ear headphones for the Rift VR headset worth $49.