Nubia NX907J Gets Certified, New Nubia M2 Play Model Coming?

A new Nubia-branded smartphone has just surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), the Nubia NX907J. This essentially means that the phone got certified in China, and judging by its specifications, this could be a new variant of the Nubia M2 Play, which is meant to be sold in China. The Nubia M2 Play got announced earlier this month, and the variant of the phone that just got certified by TENAA comes with a somewhat different spec sheet, read on.

Now, the main difference between these two phones comes down to RAM and storage. The original Nubia M2 Play comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while this newly-certified variant sports only 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Nubia’s custom UI, of course. This is actually quite interesting considering that the Nubia Z2 Play which was introduced earlier ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Now, the rest of the specs seems to be identical, and that means that you’re getting a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display here, and the device sports a 3,000mAh non-removable battery on the inside. An 8-megapixel shooter will be included on the back of the new Nubia M2 Play, and a 5-megapixel unit will be a part of the phone’s front side. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 will fuel this smartphone, and the phone’s storage can be expanded via a microSD card. This phone measures 155.3 x 77.2 x 7.95mm, while it weighs 163 grams, and it will be available in Black and Platinum color variants, at least according to TENAA.

Now, as far as the design is concerned, the device seems to be made out of metal, though it’s possible that a part of its back is made out of plastic. The home key is easily noticeable on this phone, and it will double as a fingerprint scanner. A power / lock key can be found on this phone’s right-hand side, while the volume up and volume down buttons are placed on the left. If you’d like to know more about the phone, visit TENAA’s listing (source link down below), and it’s also worth noting that this device will probably launch soon.

