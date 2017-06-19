Nubia M2 Play Official: 5.5-Inch, 3GB RAM, & Focus On Cameras

The Nubia M2 Play is now official after quietly launching on the company’s website. This is a smartphone that is being positioned as a ‘camera smartphone’ with a clear focus on its camera abilities. The rear (main) camera comes in a 13-megapixel form, features a Sony CMOS lens, an f/2.2 aperture, and supports a number of features including Beauty mode, HDR 4.0 and anti-shake. While the front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel camera and features an f/2.4 aperture, an 84-degree wide angle, and makes use of various beauty modes to improve the quality of selfies taking with the smartphone.

In terms of the design, Nubia has launched this smartphone along with the ‘thinner, stronger, faster’ tagline. On the thinner aspect, the M2 Play measures 7.9mm in thickness. The body itself is made of a metal along with a double diamond edge-cut frame, which the company states adds strength to the smoother finish. While the front of the device makes use of 2.5D glass, and includes a 5.5-inch display with a 1280 x 720 resolution and a 274 PPI. As for the rest of the specs, the Nubia M2 Play comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. Additional features worth noting, include a headphone jack, the option to expand the storage via microSD (up to 128GB), a fingerprint sensor, a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) – by way of Nubia UI 5.0. The Nubia M2 Play does come equipped with a microUSB charge port, although it also does include a USB Type-C adapter in the box.

This is the latest Nubia smartphone to join the M2 family, following in the footsteps of the Nubia M2 and Nubia M2 Lite, which both made their debut back in March of this year. Along with the Nubia N2. Although the Nubia M2 Play has now been made official, the company has yet to provide any details on its general availability or pricing. As such, it is currently unclear when the Nubia M2 Play will become available, in which markets it will arrive in, or how much it will cost when it does arrive. Those who are looking for a more high-end Nubia smartphone though, will likely want to check out the Nubia Z17 which was also announced this month.