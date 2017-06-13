Not A Single Battery Issue Has Been Reported For Galaxy S8

It seems like Samsung has not received a single report of the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus bursting into flames, at least according to Korea Herald. This basically means that the company’s new battery testing procedure worked, and the Galaxy Note 7 disaster did not translate to the Galaxy S8 and its larger sibling. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are currently selling in a ton of markets in the world, and if there was something wrong with the phone, Samsung would have received a ton of reports by now.

It’s worth noting that the company’s all-new battery testing procedure, the so-called 8-point battery safety check, will be performed on every smartphone the company releases, which should put you at ease when it comes to purchasing Samsung-branded devices. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to land in August, and following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung will want to make sure everything goes perfectly this time around, so that consumers can regain trust in the Galaxy Note brand, though considering how well the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are selling at the moment, that will hardly be a problem for this Korea-based tech giant. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus have been announced back in March, and have been available for purchase for quite some time now. Samsung still did not release any official numbers when it comes to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus sales, but we’ll probably get some official or unofficial figures in the near future.

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are both made out of metal and glass, and they actually share the same design, though the Galaxy S8 Plus is a larger handset, and thus ship with a larger display and battery. Both devices are fueled by either the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 SoCs, depending on where you buy either of these devices. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM (market dependent), while they ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while the company’s custom UI is installed on top of Google’s operating system.