Nokia 3 & 5 Coming To The UK Next Month, Pre-Order Now

The Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5 smartphones will become available in the UK next month, as both devices are currently available for pre-order on Amazon.co.uk. You can pre-order either of these two phones by following the links below this article, the Nokia 3 is currently priced at £129.99, while the Nokia 5 costs £179.99. If you take a closer look at those two listings, you will notice that the Nokia 3 will become available for purchase in the UK on July 12, while the Nokia 5 will follow on July 19. Do keep in mind that Amazon.co.uk ships its products all over the place, and if you live in Europe chances are you’re able to pre-order either of these two phones. In any case, you can find more info regarding that in the links which are placed down below.

Having said that, the Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5 smartphones were introduced earlier this year, back in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Both of these devices are Nokia’s budget offerings, but so is the Nokia 6, a device which was announced back in January in China, and then re-announced for the global market in February, along with the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5. It’s worth noting that the Nokia 6 is already available for purchase through Amazon.co.uk, the device is dispatched from and sold by FONOGRAM, though, but if you’re interested, that link will be included down below as well. The Nokia 6 is currently priced at £299.99 over at Amazon.co.uk, so keep that in mind.

The Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 are similar in some ways, they look quite similar, while their displays also come with the same resolution, we’re looking at 720p (1280 x 720) resolution displays here, though they’re different in size. The Nokia 3 comes with a 5-inch panel, while the Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch display. Both of these devices sport 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, but they’re equipped with different SoCs. The Nokia 3 is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, while the Nokia 5 sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core chip. The Nokia 3 comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and it seems like the Nokia 5 will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

