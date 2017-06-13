Nokia 3, 5 And 6 Are Now Official In India, Available Soon

The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were all announced earlier this year, and the three devices have just arrived to India. The Nokia 6 was announced in China back in January, while the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 landed in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Having said that, all three devices are now official in India, and will go on sale soon. For those of you who do not know this, all of these devices are powered by Android.

Having said that, the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are all affordable smartphones, these are all budget phones, and their pricing reflects that. Anyhow, the Nokia 3 is the most affordable handset out of the bunch. This handset sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, and it comes with a 2,650mAh battery. This handset features an 8-megapixel snapper on both its front and back sides, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone. The Nokia 5, on the other hand, comes with a 5.2-inch 720p (1920 x 1080) display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the Nokia 5, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device. A 13-megapixel shooter can be found on the back of this phone, and an 8-megapixel camera is placed on its front side. A 3,000mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and a 3.5mm headphone jack is included here as well, same goes for the Nokia 3 and the Nokia 6.

The Nokia 6 is the most powerful out of these three devices, it packs in a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB of expandable memory. The Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this phone, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box. A 16-megapixel camera can be found on the back of this phone, and an 8-megapixel shooter is included on its front side. A 3,000mAh battery is also a part of this package, and the phone comes with two speakers, and dual smart amplifiers (TFA9891). Having said that, the Nokia 3 costs Rs. 9,499 in India, and it will be available exclusively from offline stores starting on June 16. The Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,899, pre-orders will kick off on July 7, and the phone will be available exclusively from offline stores next month. And last, but not least, the Nokia 6. This handset costs Rs. 14,999, and it will be available exclusively on Amazon India. Registrations for the Nokia 6 kick off on July 14, just in case you’re interested.