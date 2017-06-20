No Google Home Multiple User Support In Canada At Launch

When Google Home arrives in Canada, it will arrive without multi-user support, according to a new report out of MobileSyrup. While Google has not confirmed as much publicly, the report notes that the conformation has come from Google Canada. Adding that while multi-user support will not be available at the time of Google Home’s Canadian debut, it will become available at some point. Although there was no firm confirmation on how long the feature would be delayed, following its release.

Multiple user support was only first announced by Google in April of this year, and at the time was only scheduled to roll out to US devices. Which it since has. The original announcement did also confirm that UK users will be able to make use of the feature, although its UK arrival was said to be happening “in the coming months.” So it does seem likely that UK Google Home owners will see the update arrive before those in Canada do. Arguably, multi-user support is one of the biggest updates to arrive for the Google Home since its release. As this is a feature that allows the smart home product to identify different users. In doing so, offering a more tailored user experience to each user. In fact, with the feature in use, Google Home is able to distinguish between as many as six people at a time. Resulting in a highly personalized experience, and even for the busiest of households.

In terms of the Canadian launch of Google Home. Google announced at the start of June that Google Home was arriving in Canada, and immediately opened up pre-orders for those interested in being one of the first to own the device. While the unit is still in that pre-order phase, Google Home is due to become widely available at a number of locations – including the Google Store, Bell, Best Buy, Rogers, Staples, Telus, Walmart, and others – on June 26 (next Monday). It just seemingly will arrive without the multiple user feature intact. In terms of the price, Google Home will cost $179 CAD in Canada, compared to the $129 it sells for in the US.