NO.1 G8 Smartwatch Now On Sale, Available To Buy From $31.99

The NO.1 G8 smartwatch is a new smartwatch that has now become available to buy. This is a smartwatch which couples affordability with functionality. While the interface is not Android Wear, this is a smartwatch that is designed to work with smartphones. Although, the NO.1 G8 smartwatch is also designed to work in a standalone fashion, due to its ability to be used in conjunction with a SIM card.

In many respects, the NO.1 G8 smartwatch is designed with sport-oriented users in mind, as it does come with a number of sensors included. As a result, users can not only track their steps, but also their sleep and their heart rate. In addition, this is a highly customizable smartwatch as the straps can be changed at will to ensure a different colored look with each use. In terms of the general specs, the NO.1 G8 smartwatch comes equipped with a round 1.3-inch display along with a 240 x 240 resolution, and a 316L steel bezel. Inside, the NO.1 G8 smartwatch comes powered by a MediaTek MT2502 processor, and a 300 mAh battery. Which is of particular interest, as the smartwatch comes with the ability to switch modes to increase battery life. For instance, used to its full capacity, the battery is rated to last up to 38 hours. However, you can switch to a ‘smart band’ mode which is expected to increase the battery life up to 60 hours. And for those looking for the longest levels of battery life, when used in its natural ‘watch mode’ the battery is said to last up to 120 hours.

One of the biggest point to note, is that in contrast to typical smartwatches the NO.1 G8 is designed to be ultra-affordable. In terms of the price, the NO.1 G8 smartwatch is currently already on sale over at Aliexpress and can be picked up for only $33.99. However, using coupon code G8EXP2DIS will take another $2 off the price. While $2 might not sound like much, considering this is a smartwatch that is priced as cheap as it is, the discount does help, bringing the price down to only $31.99. You can find out more about the NO.1 G8 smartwatch by checking out the video below. As well as heading through the link below to pick one up for $31.99 using the coupon code.

