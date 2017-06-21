NO.1 F3 Smartwatch Features IP68 Rating, One-Year Battery

NO.1 already has a number of smartwatches available for consumers to consider, and only recently announced a new one in the form of the NO. 1 G9. In spite of the G9 being a new smartwatch, NO. 1 is already announcing another model, the NO.1 F3. This is actually a follow-on smartwatch from the previous NO.1 F2, and as such does come with a number of similar traits. Although, its look has been greatly refined and now includes a number of features that you will not find on the NO.1 F2.

For instance, the NO.1 F3 comes with an IP68 certification for protection against dust and water. Making it an ideal smartwatch to be used when out running, at the gym, or just when caught in the rain. In fact, due to the IP68 certification, this is also a smartwatch which can be fully submerged in water – up to a depth of 30 meters. Adding to its benefits as a running or gym accessory, the NO.1 F3 also comes with a number of sensors built in. So regardless of whether you need to count steps, calories, or monitor your sleep, the NO.1 F3 will be able to assist. Furthermore, this is a smartwatch that comes equipped with an actual C2032 battery. One which is expected to last up to one year before needing to be replaced. So this is a smartwatch which adopts a more traditional type of battery use, and one which does not require the user to routinely plug the watch in so that it can be charged.

Other aspects worth noting is that this is a smartwatch that comes with a 360-degree rotating dial, the ability to connect to a smartphone over Bluetooth, as well as remote camera functionality so the wearer can take images on their smartphone just by using the smartwatch. For those looking for further customization, the NO.1 F3 is also available with four different straps which are designed to greatly change the color and appearance of the smartwatch. Colors include blue, orange, red, and white. Moe details on the NO.1 F3 are available through the link below. While a new promotional video for the NO.1 F3 is also available below.